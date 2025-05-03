Cross-Border Tensions: Pakistani Ranger Captured by BSF in Rajasthan
A Pakistani Ranger was captured by the BSF along the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan. This incident follows the earlier apprehension of BSF jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw by Pakistani Rangers. Tensions between the two nations are rising after a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.
- Country:
- India
A Pakistani Ranger was apprehended by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan, according to official sources on Saturday.
This development occurred nearly two weeks after a BSF jawan was detained by Pakistani Rangers amid increasing tensions between the two countries after a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people, mostly tourists.
The captured Pakistani Ranger is currently in custody with the Rajasthan frontier of the BSF, officials reported. Meanwhile, BSF jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw, apprehended by the Rangers on April 23 in Punjab, remains in their custody despite India lodging a strong protest.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rajasthan Royals Aim to End Losing Streak Against LSG in Thrilling IPL Clash
Rajasthan Royals Desperate to Break Losing Streak Against Lucknow Super Giants
Rajasthan Royals' Death Bowling Struggles: Dravid's Perspective
Rajasthan Royals Face Tough Challenge Amid Injury Concerns
24 candidates score perfect 100 in JEE (Main), highest from Rajasthan: National Testing Agency.