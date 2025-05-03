Cross-Border Tensions: Pakistani Ranger Captured by BSF in Rajasthan

A Pakistani Ranger was apprehended by the Border Security Force (BSF) along the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan, according to official sources on Saturday.

This development occurred nearly two weeks after a BSF jawan was detained by Pakistani Rangers amid increasing tensions between the two countries after a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people, mostly tourists.

The captured Pakistani Ranger is currently in custody with the Rajasthan frontier of the BSF, officials reported. Meanwhile, BSF jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw, apprehended by the Rangers on April 23 in Punjab, remains in their custody despite India lodging a strong protest.

