Punjab's Bold Stand in Bhakra Water Dispute
The Punjab government has boycotted a Bhakra Beas Management Board meeting over water-sharing tensions with Haryana. Termed 'unconstitutional' by Punjab's Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal, the meeting involved discussions on allocating additional water to Haryana. The dispute may escalate, with possible legal actions being considered by Haryana.
Punjab's government took a firm stance by boycotting the Bhakra Beas Management Board's Saturday meeting, labeling it unconstitutional. Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal criticized the scheduling, asserting a breach of protocol, as the meeting deliberated releasing additional water to Haryana.
The Bhakra Beas Management Board manages water distribution from crucial reservoirs serving Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan. Despite Punjab's objections, the Centre has urged compliance with BBMB's decision to release 4,500 cusecs of extra water to Haryana over eight days.
Amid escalating tensions, Haryana's leadership has voiced readiness for alternative legal resolutions, including potential Supreme Court intervention. The water dispute may intensify, highlighting complex inter-state resource-sharing dynamics and calls for adherence to constitutional processes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
