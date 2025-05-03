Punjab's Bold Stand in Bhakra Water Dispute

Punjab's government took a firm stance by boycotting the Bhakra Beas Management Board's Saturday meeting, labeling it unconstitutional. Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal criticized the scheduling, asserting a breach of protocol, as the meeting deliberated releasing additional water to Haryana.

The Bhakra Beas Management Board manages water distribution from crucial reservoirs serving Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan. Despite Punjab's objections, the Centre has urged compliance with BBMB's decision to release 4,500 cusecs of extra water to Haryana over eight days.

Amid escalating tensions, Haryana's leadership has voiced readiness for alternative legal resolutions, including potential Supreme Court intervention. The water dispute may intensify, highlighting complex inter-state resource-sharing dynamics and calls for adherence to constitutional processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)