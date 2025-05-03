Left Menu

Punjab's Bold Stand in Bhakra Water Dispute

The Punjab government has boycotted a Bhakra Beas Management Board meeting over water-sharing tensions with Haryana. Termed 'unconstitutional' by Punjab's Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal, the meeting involved discussions on allocating additional water to Haryana. The dispute may escalate, with possible legal actions being considered by Haryana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-05-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 03-05-2025 22:34 IST
Punjab's Bold Stand in Bhakra Water Dispute
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab's government took a firm stance by boycotting the Bhakra Beas Management Board's Saturday meeting, labeling it unconstitutional. Water Resources Minister Barinder Kumar Goyal criticized the scheduling, asserting a breach of protocol, as the meeting deliberated releasing additional water to Haryana.

The Bhakra Beas Management Board manages water distribution from crucial reservoirs serving Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan. Despite Punjab's objections, the Centre has urged compliance with BBMB's decision to release 4,500 cusecs of extra water to Haryana over eight days.

Amid escalating tensions, Haryana's leadership has voiced readiness for alternative legal resolutions, including potential Supreme Court intervention. The water dispute may intensify, highlighting complex inter-state resource-sharing dynamics and calls for adherence to constitutional processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

Trump Stirs Controversy with University of Alabama Speech

 United States
2
Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Weather Turbulence Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

 India
3
Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

Trump's University Visit Sparks Protest and Debate in Alabama

 United States
4
Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

Veteran Executed Amid Controversy Over Gulf War Illness

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Mental health AI research often fails to report informed consent

Banks embrace GenAI, but security threats and bias risks loom

Lightweight LLMs power autonomous cyber defense in IoT networks

AI in education must think deeper: New framework merges pedagogy, linguistics, and ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025