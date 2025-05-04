Sovereignty Standoff: U.S. Troop Proposal Rejected by Mexico's Sheinbaum

In a bold move on Saturday, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum firmly rejected U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal to deploy American troops in Mexico to combat drug trafficking, emphasizing that Mexico's sovereignty "is not for sale." Her response followed a Wall Street Journal report that Trump was pushing for deeper U.S. military involvement.

Speaking at a university event, Sheinbaum recounted a conversation where Trump offered U.S. military assistance. She firmly responded, "No, President Trump, the territory is sacrosanct, sovereignty is sacrosanct." She emphasized that while Mexico is open to collaboration, the presence of U.S. troops on Mexican soil is unacceptable.

A U.S. National Security Council spokesperson highlighted Trump's commitment to addressing security threats, underscoring that the U.S. is ready to assist. Despite several discussions on security and immigration, Sheinbaum insists on sovereignty, proposing constitutional reforms to protect national integrity amid tensions over drug cartels.

(With inputs from agencies.)