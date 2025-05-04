Left Menu

Sovereignty Standoff: U.S. Troop Proposal Rejected by Mexico's Sheinbaum

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum rejected a proposal from U.S. President Donald Trump to send U.S. troops to combat drug trafficking in Mexico, emphasizing national sovereignty. While Trump emphasized collaboration, Sheinbaum insisted on protecting territories and proposed reforms to safeguard sovereignty amid tensions over drug cartels and cross-border threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-05-2025 03:06 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 03:06 IST
In a bold move on Saturday, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum firmly rejected U.S. President Donald Trump's proposal to deploy American troops in Mexico to combat drug trafficking, emphasizing that Mexico's sovereignty "is not for sale." Her response followed a Wall Street Journal report that Trump was pushing for deeper U.S. military involvement.

Speaking at a university event, Sheinbaum recounted a conversation where Trump offered U.S. military assistance. She firmly responded, "No, President Trump, the territory is sacrosanct, sovereignty is sacrosanct." She emphasized that while Mexico is open to collaboration, the presence of U.S. troops on Mexican soil is unacceptable.

A U.S. National Security Council spokesperson highlighted Trump's commitment to addressing security threats, underscoring that the U.S. is ready to assist. Despite several discussions on security and immigration, Sheinbaum insists on sovereignty, proposing constitutional reforms to protect national integrity amid tensions over drug cartels.

Mental health AI research often fails to report informed consent

Banks embrace GenAI, but security threats and bias risks loom

Lightweight LLMs power autonomous cyber defense in IoT networks

AI in education must think deeper: New framework merges pedagogy, linguistics, and ethics

