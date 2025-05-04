Kyiv Under Siege: Ukraine's Air Defense in Action

In the early hours of Sunday, Ukraine's air defense units were actively engaged in countering a Russian attack on Kyiv, as confirmed by the nation's military and local officials.

Kyiv's Mayor, Vitali Klitschko, took to the Telegram messaging app, urging residents to 'Stay in shelters!' due to the imminent threat.

Eyewitnesses working with Reuters reported multiple explosions, which were indicative of air defense systems being employed in the defense of Ukraine's capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)