Kyiv Under Siege: Ukraine's Air Defense in Action
Ukraine's military and officials reported an overnight Russian attack on Kyiv, with air defense units actively responding. Mayor Vitali Klitschko urged residents to stay in shelters. Explosions, likely from defense systems, were heard by several witnesses, highlighting the ongoing tensions in the region.
In the early hours of Sunday, Ukraine's air defense units were actively engaged in countering a Russian attack on Kyiv, as confirmed by the nation's military and local officials.
Kyiv's Mayor, Vitali Klitschko, took to the Telegram messaging app, urging residents to 'Stay in shelters!' due to the imminent threat.
Eyewitnesses working with Reuters reported multiple explosions, which were indicative of air defense systems being employed in the defense of Ukraine's capital.
