Patna Bomb Scare: Girl Escapes Danger As Two Crude Bombs Detonate

In a shocking incident, two crude bombs detonated in Bihar's capital, Patna, leaving a six-year-old girl injured. The blasts occurred in the Bakarganj area under the Pirbahore Police Station's jurisdiction on Saturday night, prompting an immediate police response.

Authorities confirmed that the girl's injuries were minor, and she was swiftly transported to a government hospital. The police have registered a case and are conducting a thorough investigation into the explosion, seeking to identify and apprehend those responsible.

Forensic experts have been called in to support the investigation, with officials attempting to uncover the motive behind the bomb placement in the residential bylanes of Bakarganj.

