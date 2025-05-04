Ukrainian Strike Hits Bryansk Factory
Ukrainian forces struck a factory in Russia's Bryansk region, destroying much of the facility. The strike, allegedly launched with a Grad rocket system, hit the factory in the village of Suzemka, which is said to produce electrical equipment. No casualties were reported, local officials said.
Ukrainian forces have conducted a targeted strike on a factory in Russia's Bryansk region, resulting in the destruction of significant portions of the facility, according to local officials. Governor Alexander Bogomaz noted that the attack occurred in the village of Suzemka.
The factory, which produces electrical equipment including transformers, was reportedly hit with a Grad rocket system. Authorities indicated that there were no casualties as a result of the strike.
This attack is part of a series of strikes on Russian industrial facilities accused of supporting Moscow's military efforts in Ukraine. Since February 2022, Ukraine has increasingly targeted sites believed to contribute to Russia's campaign.
