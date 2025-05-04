Left Menu

Alleged Police Misconduct Sparks Media Outcry in Madhya Pradesh

Three journalists in Bhind, Madhya Pradesh, alleged they were assaulted by police inside the SP's office, a claim the SP denied. The incident, condemned by politicians, highlighted concerns over press freedom and led to calls for an impartial investigation to uphold democracy.

In a startling revelation from Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district, three journalists have accused the local police of assault. The alleged incident occurred inside the office of the Superintendent of Police, Asit Yadav, who has firmly denied any wrongdoing.

Pritam Singh Rajawat, Shashikant Goyal, and Amarkant Chouhan, representing various media platforms, have lodged a formal complaint claiming they were manhandled on May 1. They accuse the police of reacting violently to criticism aired against them.

The accusations have ignited political reactions, with state opposition leader Umang Singhar denouncing the incident as a threat to democracy. The BJP government faces mounting pressure to conduct a thorough inquiry to safeguard journalistic freedom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

