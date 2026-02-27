Left Menu

Tensions Erupt: Pakistan's Direct Assault on Afghan Taliban Marks New Conflict Era

Pakistan launched air strikes on Taliban targets in Kabul, Kandahar, and Paktia, marking the first direct attacks on Afghan installations. The strikes, framed as retaliation against Afghan-backed militants, have intensified the fragile relationship and escalated military tensions between the two neighboring countries.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic escalation, Pakistan launched air strikes against Taliban targets in Kabul, Kandahar, and Paktia, officials from both nations confirmed on Friday. It's the first instance of Islamabad targeting Taliban installations directly, marking a significant rupture in their diplomatic ties.

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif characterized the situation as 'open war,' as the strikes came amid longstanding accusations from Islamabad that Afghanistan harbors militants responsible for attacks across their shared border. The Taliban retaliated by targeting Pakistani military installations.

The air strikes, characterized by air-to-ground missile attacks, resulted in heavy losses on both sides, though figures remain disputed. The conflict threatens to spiral into prolonged warfare as tensions between the two neighbors boil over. Efforts by regional powers like Russia and China to mediate have yet to bear fruit.

