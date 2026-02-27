Tensions Erupt: Pakistan's Direct Assault on Afghan Taliban Marks New Conflict Era

In a dramatic escalation, Pakistan launched air strikes against Taliban targets in Kabul, Kandahar, and Paktia, officials from both nations confirmed on Friday. It's the first instance of Islamabad targeting Taliban installations directly, marking a significant rupture in their diplomatic ties.

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif characterized the situation as 'open war,' as the strikes came amid longstanding accusations from Islamabad that Afghanistan harbors militants responsible for attacks across their shared border. The Taliban retaliated by targeting Pakistani military installations.

The air strikes, characterized by air-to-ground missile attacks, resulted in heavy losses on both sides, though figures remain disputed. The conflict threatens to spiral into prolonged warfare as tensions between the two neighbors boil over. Efforts by regional powers like Russia and China to mediate have yet to bear fruit.