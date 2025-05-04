Mysterious Death of Bareilly Constable Sparks Investigation

The mysterious death of a constable from the Reserve Police Lines in Bareilly has raised questions as police launch an investigation.

The deceased officer, Sanjay, aged 42, was discovered on Saturday night beneath a bridge over the Nakatia river. Originally a resident of Rajpura in Sambhal district, Sanjay lived with his family in Vrindavan Colony, within the jurisdiction of Cantt police station.

The police responded promptly, taking possession of the body and sending it for a post-mortem examination. Only after the results are obtained will the precise cause of death be revealed, said Circle Officer (City-I) Ashutosh Shivam, assuring that further legal action will be based on the findings.

