Left Menu

Maharashtra's Game-Changing 'One District, One Registration' Scheme

Maharashtra's Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has announced the 'One District, One Registration' scheme, simplifying property registration within districts. The move seeks to reduce paperwork and save time for citizens. Plans for a state-wide registration system are also underway, with measures to combat corruption in land record offices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-05-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 21:03 IST
Maharashtra's Game-Changing 'One District, One Registration' Scheme
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule unveiled a transformative scheme aimed at simplifying property registration processes within the state, titled 'One District, One Registration.' This initiative will empower residents to register properties at any sub-registrar's office within their district, streamlining what has traditionally been a cumbersome process.

The minister further announced plans to roll out a 'One State, One Registration' concept, allowing for property registration across any districts in Maharashtra. For example, property in Nagpur could be registered from any part of the state under this scheme. The move is set to ease constraints on citizens while boosting administrative efficiency.

Addressing concerns about corruption in land records offices, Bawankule vowed stern action against officials involved in corrupt practices, including mandatory asset declarations similar to politicians. He also addressed the controversial Purandar airport project, denouncing recent police actions against farmers and assuring a resolution led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

Uncertain Future for Head Start: Funding Concerns Loom

 United States
2
Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

Sanctuary Breach: NYPD's Controversial Cooperation with Federal Authorities

 Global
3
Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

Clash of Tariffs: U.S.-Japan Trade Talks Face Hurdles

 Global
4
Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

Singapore's Pivotal GE2025: A Crossroads of Trade and Politics

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Informal Settlements: Community-Led Climate Action for Urban Resilience

Beyond the Average: How Aggregated Data Distorts Small Area Poverty Estimates

Transforming Uzbekistan’s Health System: A Roadmap to Universal Coverage by 2030

The Real Price of Care: Inside Brazil’s PADIN Home Visiting Program Cost Structure

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025