Maharashtra's Game-Changing 'One District, One Registration' Scheme
Maharashtra's Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule has announced the 'One District, One Registration' scheme, simplifying property registration within districts. The move seeks to reduce paperwork and save time for citizens. Plans for a state-wide registration system are also underway, with measures to combat corruption in land record offices.
Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule unveiled a transformative scheme aimed at simplifying property registration processes within the state, titled 'One District, One Registration.' This initiative will empower residents to register properties at any sub-registrar's office within their district, streamlining what has traditionally been a cumbersome process.
The minister further announced plans to roll out a 'One State, One Registration' concept, allowing for property registration across any districts in Maharashtra. For example, property in Nagpur could be registered from any part of the state under this scheme. The move is set to ease constraints on citizens while boosting administrative efficiency.
Addressing concerns about corruption in land records offices, Bawankule vowed stern action against officials involved in corrupt practices, including mandatory asset declarations similar to politicians. He also addressed the controversial Purandar airport project, denouncing recent police actions against farmers and assuring a resolution led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
