Himachal Government Denies Mass FIRs in Teachers' Protest
The Himachal Pradesh government refutes claims of 900 teachers having FIRs lodged against them for protests. Only five association leaders face charges for unlawful assembly. Talks with the Government Primary Teachers' Association are planned to address concerns.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 04-05-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 21:27 IST
- Country:
- India
The Himachal Pradesh government has denied reports suggesting that FIRs were filed against 900 teachers who were part of recent protests in the state.
A government spokesperson stated that the only charges were against five leaders of the Government Primary Teachers' Association for protesting without proper authorization and unlawful assembly.
To address the grievances, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has instructed Education Minister Rohit Thakur to engage in discussions with the association.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Himachal
- teachers
- FIRs
- protest
- Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
- Education
- association
- Shimla
- rumors
- government
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi-NCR Schools Flout Right to Education Act, Detain Students Against Rules
Sonu Sood's 'Shikshadaan' Initiative Transforms Education for Underprivileged Kids
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts
Himachal Pradesh to Introduce CBSE Curriculum in Schools: A Step Towards Educational Reforms
Rahul Gandhi Pushes for Anti-Discrimination Legislation in Indian Educational System