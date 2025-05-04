Himachal Government Denies Mass FIRs in Teachers' Protest

The Himachal Pradesh government has denied reports suggesting that FIRs were filed against 900 teachers who were part of recent protests in the state.

A government spokesperson stated that the only charges were against five leaders of the Government Primary Teachers' Association for protesting without proper authorization and unlawful assembly.

To address the grievances, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has instructed Education Minister Rohit Thakur to engage in discussions with the association.

