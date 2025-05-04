Left Menu

Himachal Government Denies Mass FIRs in Teachers' Protest

The Himachal Pradesh government refutes claims of 900 teachers having FIRs lodged against them for protests. Only five association leaders face charges for unlawful assembly. Talks with the Government Primary Teachers' Association are planned to address concerns.

Himachal Government Denies Mass FIRs in Teachers' Protest
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh government has denied reports suggesting that FIRs were filed against 900 teachers who were part of recent protests in the state.

A government spokesperson stated that the only charges were against five leaders of the Government Primary Teachers' Association for protesting without proper authorization and unlawful assembly.

To address the grievances, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has instructed Education Minister Rohit Thakur to engage in discussions with the association.

(With inputs from agencies.)

