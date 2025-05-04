Crackdown on Cyber Fraud: Six Arrested in Cuttack Rs 78 Lakh Scam

In a significant breakthrough, the Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate of Police has arrested six individuals involved in a cyber fraud scheme that reportedly defrauded Rs 78 lakh. Acting on a complaint, authorities traced the fraudsters to Bolangir district, where the arrests were made.

The complaint, lodged in February, detailed how the fraudsters used a trading application to scam victims, promising substantial returns. The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo, confirmed the fraudulent scheme involved sending links through Telegram to entrust unsuspecting individuals.

A detailed technical analysis led the police to the accused, resulting in the confiscation of numerous items, including mobile phones, ATM cards, bank passbooks, cheques, and cash. Additionally, bank accounts holding Rs 7.30 lakh were frozen. The investigation highlights growing concerns over cybercrime in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)