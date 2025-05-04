Left Menu

PTI Chooses Strategy over Government Briefing

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced its decision not to attend a government briefing on the current situation between Pakistan and India. The party criticized the lack of national consensus and emphasized former premier Imran Khan's condemnation of terrorism and call for unity. PTI urged for an All-Parties Conference for collaborative action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 04-05-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 04-05-2025 21:33 IST
The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has opted to skip a crucial government briefing addressing the tense situation between Pakistan and India.

The political committee of the party announced this decision, criticizing the briefing for failing to foster a national consensus or include key figures like Imran Khan.

PTI reaffirmed its condemnation of terrorism while urging the government to convene an All-Parties Conference. The party stressed Imran Khan's calls for unity, highlighting his leadership's commitment to national defense.

