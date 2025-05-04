PTI Chooses Strategy over Government Briefing

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has opted to skip a crucial government briefing addressing the tense situation between Pakistan and India.

The political committee of the party announced this decision, criticizing the briefing for failing to foster a national consensus or include key figures like Imran Khan.

PTI reaffirmed its condemnation of terrorism while urging the government to convene an All-Parties Conference. The party stressed Imran Khan's calls for unity, highlighting his leadership's commitment to national defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)