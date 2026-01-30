Work with discipline, unity and dedication: Nitin Nabin to Goa BJP leaders

BJP president Nitin Nabin on Friday asked his party colleagues in Goa to work with discipline, unity and dedication for citizens. On the first day of his two-day visit to the coastal state, Nabin addressed a meeting of core committee members and later chaired a crucial meeting of the MPs from Goa, state ministers and MLAs. In a media statement, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said detailed discussion was held on sharpening the party's outreach, and ensuring it remains connected to every worker and the citizen. ''Nitin Nabin ji's guidance was highly motivating for all MLAs and ministers. The message was to work with discipline, unity and dedication and to serve people with greater energy and commitment. With the blessings of the people and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government will continue to take Goa ahead on the path of development and good governance,'' the CM said.

