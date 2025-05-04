Notorious Criminal Nand Kishore Arrested in Double Murder Case

Nand Kishore, a 65-year-old man with a notorious criminal background, has been arrested in connection with a double murder in northwest Delhi, police confirmed on Sunday.

The attack, which occurred in April over a parking disagreement, left Kamal and Amzad dead while a third victim, Abid, survived despite injuries. Kishore's capture follows a two-week manhunt, during which police tracked him to his native village in Rajasthan.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest), Bhisham Singh, stated that Kishore has confessed, revealing that furious responses to minor car contact prompted the deadly violence. He is already known for various crimes, including attempted murder and theft.

