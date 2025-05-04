Netanyahu's Gaza Cabinet Meeting: Aid Talks Amid War Tensions
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu will convene the security cabinet to discuss expanding the Gaza offensive and potentially resuming aid. The meeting follows a Houthi missile attack and growing international pressure to lift the aid blockade. Plans to redistribute aid through private companies are also on the agenda.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to convene his security cabinet to deliberate a broadening of the military offensive in Gaza, alongside deliberations on resuming humanitarian aid to the beleaguered enclave. This development comes amid rising tensions after missile threats from the Houthi militia.
In a detailed address on the social media platform X, Netanyahu highlighted the need for a strategic discussion on what he described as the 'next stage' of the war in Gaza. The military's actions have already seen an increase in reserve forces deployment, with further steps under consideration.
The humanitarian situation remains dire, with Israeli plans to channel aid through private firms rather than international agencies, countering claims that Hamas misappropriates aid. The cabinet meeting will explore these new aid strategies as an immediate solution for the escalating crisis.
