Diplomatic Intervention: Russia's Role in India-Pakistan Tensions

Pakistan's ambassador to Moscow has requested Russia's assistance in reducing tensions with India following a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Given its strategic ties with both nations, Russia is seen as a potential mediator, echoing its historical diplomatic roles in past conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 05-05-2025 00:14 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 00:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

In a bid to defuse rising tensions with India after a tragic terrorist attack, Pakistan's ambassador in Moscow is seeking Russia's diplomatic intervention. Ambassador Mohammad Khalid Jamali emphasized Russia's unique position, due to its strong ties with both India and Pakistan, and cited historical instances of Soviet mediation in the region.

On Friday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov communicated with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, urging both countries to de-escalate the conflict. He highlighted the importance of bilateral resolutions as per the guidelines of the 1972 Simla Accord and the 1999 Lahore Declaration, advocating against third-party mediation.

The April 22 attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, resulted in 26 deaths and has significantly strained India-Pakistan relations, marking the deadliest incident in the region since the 2019 Pulwama attack. The international community is closely watching as Russia considers its potential role in easing the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

