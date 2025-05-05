Diplomatic Intervention: Russia's Role in India-Pakistan Tensions

In a bid to defuse rising tensions with India after a tragic terrorist attack, Pakistan's ambassador in Moscow is seeking Russia's diplomatic intervention. Ambassador Mohammad Khalid Jamali emphasized Russia's unique position, due to its strong ties with both India and Pakistan, and cited historical instances of Soviet mediation in the region.

On Friday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov communicated with India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, urging both countries to de-escalate the conflict. He highlighted the importance of bilateral resolutions as per the guidelines of the 1972 Simla Accord and the 1999 Lahore Declaration, advocating against third-party mediation.

The April 22 attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, resulted in 26 deaths and has significantly strained India-Pakistan relations, marking the deadliest incident in the region since the 2019 Pulwama attack. The international community is closely watching as Russia considers its potential role in easing the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)