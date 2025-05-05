Left Menu

Trump's Potential Pick: Stephen Miller as National Security Adviser

President Donald Trump is contemplating appointing his deputy chief of staff, Stephen Miller, as national security adviser. A successor to Mike Waltz is anticipated within six months. Trump made these remarks aboard Air Force One while speaking to reporters.

05-05-2025
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump has announced that he is considering naming his deputy chief of staff, Stephen Miller, as the next national security adviser.

This potential appointment comes as Trump plans to find a successor for Mike Waltz in the coming six months. The announcement was made by the President during a conversation with reporters on Air Force One.

Stephen Miller, known for his strong influence on immigration policies, is now being eyed for a role that emphasizes national security, reflecting Trump's strategic vision moving forward.

