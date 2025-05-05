Diplomatic Tensions: Trump's Offer to Combat Mexican Cartels

In a bold move, U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed on Sunday his proposal to deploy U.S. troops to Mexico to assist President Claudia Sheinbaum in combating drug cartels.

This offer comes amid Trump's vocal criticism of these groups, which he blames for countless deaths.

Mexican President Sheinbaum rejected the offer, asserting that Mexican sovereignty was not negotiable.

Sheinbaum stressed the importance of maintaining national autonomy, despite Trump's pressure for deeper U.S. military involvement, as detailed in a recent Wall Street Journal report.

She expressed a willingness to collaborate with the United States, provided such cooperation respects Mexico's territorial integrity.

The U.S. National Security Council reiterated Trump's stance, urging Mexico to take more robust action against drug cartels.

However, Sheinbaum clarified that while collaboration is possible, the presence of U.S. military forces on Mexican soil will never be accepted.

Tensions remain as the leaders continue discussions on security, immigration, and trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)