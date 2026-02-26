Denmark's Election: Frederiksen's Sovereignty Gamble Amidst Domestic Challenges

Denmark is set to hold a parliamentary election on March 24, as announced by Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. The election follows a spike in Frederiksen's popularity, largely due to her strong opposition to U.S. interest in annexing Greenland. This issue has significantly boosted her standing among Danish voters.

Frederiksen emphasized the election's significance, noting its impact on Denmark's—and Europe's—future relationship with the U.S. She also highlighted the importance of European unity and the Danish Commonwealth, which includes Greenland and the Faroe Islands. Her stance on Greenland has enhanced her international profile, adding to her leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and support for Ukraine.

The election will evaluate Frederiksen's leadership at a time of domestic dissatisfaction. Her coalition government, a mix of Social Democrats and other parties, may struggle to maintain its majority. The Social Democrats have faced challenges, such as losing the Copenhagen mayoralty and backlash over abolishing a public holiday to fund defence spending, despite overall economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)