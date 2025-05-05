Left Menu

Mystery in the Forest: Man Found Hanging Raises Murder Suspicions

A 28-year-old man's body was discovered hanging from a tree. Family members allege foul play, suggesting murder. The deceased, Gaya Prasad, was last seen by his father, Mata Deen, who believes he was strangled before being hanged. Police are investigating and have sent the body for post-mortem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amethi(Up) | Updated: 05-05-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 10:25 IST
Mystery in the Forest: Man Found Hanging Raises Murder Suspicions
kidnapping and murder Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident unfolded on Monday when the lifeless body of a 28-year-old man was found hanging from a tree in a forest close to his hometown, according to police reports.

Identified as Gaya Prasad from Jageshwar Ganj village, the family claims he was murdered and later hanged to mimic a suicide to mislead investigators.

His father, Mata Deen, recounted that Prasad went out on Sunday evening and never returned. Despite an overnight search, Prasad's body was discovered the next morning, sparking suspicions that he was strangled before being staged as a suicide. The police are now conducting a post-mortem to gather forensic evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025