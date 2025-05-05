Mystery in the Forest: Man Found Hanging Raises Murder Suspicions

A shocking incident unfolded on Monday when the lifeless body of a 28-year-old man was found hanging from a tree in a forest close to his hometown, according to police reports.

Identified as Gaya Prasad from Jageshwar Ganj village, the family claims he was murdered and later hanged to mimic a suicide to mislead investigators.

His father, Mata Deen, recounted that Prasad went out on Sunday evening and never returned. Despite an overnight search, Prasad's body was discovered the next morning, sparking suspicions that he was strangled before being staged as a suicide. The police are now conducting a post-mortem to gather forensic evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)