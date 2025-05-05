Iraq's Prison Overcrowding Crisis Amid General Amnesty Law

Iraq's prisons are struggling with severe overcrowding, holding approximately 65,000 inmates, double their capacity, as a general amnesty law comes into effect. Justice Minister Khaled Shwani revealed that despite reforms, overcrowding persists, straining healthcare and human rights standards.

The amnesty law, backed by Sunni lawmakers, aims to address perceived injustices but faces criticism for potentially releasing individuals involved in corruption and war crimes. Human rights groups have expressed concerns over its legal and security implications.

Iraqi authorities are working on improving prison conditions and repatriating foreign prisoners. While executions are currently halted, discussions with other governments continue regarding the transfer of their citizens. The situation remains complex as Iraq balances reform and security.

