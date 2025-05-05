Ukraine's Resilience: Air Defense Fends Off Drone Barrage

In a daring overnight rocket barrage, Ukrainian air defense showed significant resilience by intercepting 42 of the 116 drones launched by Russia. The attack targeted the sensitive regions of Sumy and Donetsk, causing damage despite the defensive efforts.

The military reported a further 21 drones were lost, but did not clarify the condition of the remaining 53 drones. Meanwhile, two Russian ballistic missiles were launched at Ukrainian territory and evaded interception, marking an intensified offensive move.

Civilian authorities have not yet issued any statements regarding the overnight aggression, leaving the public to speculate on potential repercussions. As tensions heighten, the need for vigilant defense continues to grow more apparent.

