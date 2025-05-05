Jammu and Kashmir's Summer Secretariat Strategy Resumes in Srinagar

The government of Jammu and Kashmir resumed its activities at the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar on Monday following a six-month period in Jammu, the winter capital. This marks a return to the summer capital for top officials, including the lieutenant governor and administrative secretaries, who will now operate from Srinagar through early November.

'Today, I resumed office at the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar after six months. The focus now is clear -- action, accountability, and reaching every individual through good governance and development. Let's make these six months count,' Omar Abdullah, quoted from the Chief Minister's office post on X, expressed determination in driving reforms.

Historically, the administration and its personnel were required to alternate between the two capitals biannually in a tradition known as the Darbar Move, instituted by Maharaja Ranbir Singh in 1872. However, this practice was phased out with the Union Territory reorganization of Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019.

