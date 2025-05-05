Left Menu

German Court Challenges Extremist Label on AfD

A German court is reviewing a lawsuit filed by the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) challenging its classification by domestic intelligence as an extremist group. This designation allows for increased surveillance. The AfD argues the move is politically driven and aims to tarnish its reputation.

A German court received a lawsuit from the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) contesting its recent classification by the domestic intelligence agency as an extremist group. This legal action involves both a regular lawsuit and an emergency petition, according to a spokesperson from the Cologne administrative court.

The extremist label, announced last Friday, enables the spy agency to enhance its surveillance on Germany's largest parliamentary opposition by recruiting informants and intercepting communications. An extensive 1,100-page report alleges the AfD is racist and anti-Muslim, prompting this classification.

The extremist label could affect the AfD's public funding, and the incoming government may explore options to potentially ban the party altogether. However, the AfD has criticized the move as a strategic political attack aimed at delegitimizing it. This development unfolds just before conservative leader Friedrich Merz is expected to become chancellor, sparking debate on the tactful handling of the AfD within the political landscape.

