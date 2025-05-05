Left Menu

Inside the NIA Raids: Cracking Down on the Neemrana Hotel Attack Conspiracy

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at 10 sites in Rajasthan, Haryana, and Delhi, investigating the 2024 Neemrana hotel attack conspiracy involving Canada-based Khalistani terrorist Arsh Dalla. The operation revealed connections with the Bambiah gang, uncovering extortion and violence efforts linked to banned terrorist outfits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 15:19 IST
Inside the NIA Raids: Cracking Down on the Neemrana Hotel Attack Conspiracy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) executed extensive raids across Rajasthan, Haryana, and Delhi, delving into the conspiracy behind the 2024 Neemrana hotel attack. Linked to Canada-based Khalistani terrorist Arsh Dalla, the attack aimed to instill terror and extort money, according to the agency's official statement.

On September 8 of the previous year, 35 shots rung out around Hotel Highway King in Neemrana, targeting intimidation and financial gain. The NIA identified the attackers as members of the Bambiah gang, intertwined with Dalla's violent network. Their arsenal included prohibited weapons, used to threaten and coerce hotel management.

The raids led to the seizure of electronic devices and incriminating materials, spotlighting suspects engaged in financially supporting terrorist activities directed by Arsh Dalla and associate Dinesh Gandhi. Part of broader efforts, the agency is focused on dismantling such syndicates aiding banned Khalistani outfits through extortion and violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025