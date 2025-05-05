Inside the NIA Raids: Cracking Down on the Neemrana Hotel Attack Conspiracy

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) executed extensive raids across Rajasthan, Haryana, and Delhi, delving into the conspiracy behind the 2024 Neemrana hotel attack. Linked to Canada-based Khalistani terrorist Arsh Dalla, the attack aimed to instill terror and extort money, according to the agency's official statement.

On September 8 of the previous year, 35 shots rung out around Hotel Highway King in Neemrana, targeting intimidation and financial gain. The NIA identified the attackers as members of the Bambiah gang, intertwined with Dalla's violent network. Their arsenal included prohibited weapons, used to threaten and coerce hotel management.

The raids led to the seizure of electronic devices and incriminating materials, spotlighting suspects engaged in financially supporting terrorist activities directed by Arsh Dalla and associate Dinesh Gandhi. Part of broader efforts, the agency is focused on dismantling such syndicates aiding banned Khalistani outfits through extortion and violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)