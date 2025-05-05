Inside the NIA Raids: Cracking Down on the Neemrana Hotel Attack Conspiracy
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at 10 sites in Rajasthan, Haryana, and Delhi, investigating the 2024 Neemrana hotel attack conspiracy involving Canada-based Khalistani terrorist Arsh Dalla. The operation revealed connections with the Bambiah gang, uncovering extortion and violence efforts linked to banned terrorist outfits.
- Country:
- India
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) executed extensive raids across Rajasthan, Haryana, and Delhi, delving into the conspiracy behind the 2024 Neemrana hotel attack. Linked to Canada-based Khalistani terrorist Arsh Dalla, the attack aimed to instill terror and extort money, according to the agency's official statement.
On September 8 of the previous year, 35 shots rung out around Hotel Highway King in Neemrana, targeting intimidation and financial gain. The NIA identified the attackers as members of the Bambiah gang, intertwined with Dalla's violent network. Their arsenal included prohibited weapons, used to threaten and coerce hotel management.
The raids led to the seizure of electronic devices and incriminating materials, spotlighting suspects engaged in financially supporting terrorist activities directed by Arsh Dalla and associate Dinesh Gandhi. Part of broader efforts, the agency is focused on dismantling such syndicates aiding banned Khalistani outfits through extortion and violence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NIA
- raids
- Neemrana
- hotel
- attack
- Arsh Dalla
- Khalistani
- terrorist
- Bambiah gang
- extortion
ALSO READ
Gaza Attack Claims Life of Israeli Soldier, Leaves Several Injured
Political Tensions Soar: BJP Attacks Mamata Over Murshidabad Violence
Tragic Acid Attack in Tikri: Family Torn Apart by Suspicion
Tension in Sindh: Attack on Pakistani Minister Amid Canal Protests
BJP Leader's Comments Spark Outcry Over Alleged Attack on Judiciary