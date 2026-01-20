Ukraine Urgently Needs Missile Supplies Amid Intense Russian Attacks

In a tense escalation of hostilities, Russia bombarded Ukraine with over 300 drones, alongside a substantial number of ballistic and cruise missiles, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed on Tuesday.

The Ukrainian leader noted that the nation's defenses were bolstered by a recent shipment of air defense missiles, received just a day before the attack. This assistance, he said, was crucial in strengthening Ukraine's military resilience.

However, Zelenskiy urged international partners to expedite the delivery of further air defense missiles, labeling them an essential safeguard for protecting civilian lives. 'Partners must not fail to deliver on this mission,' he emphasized in a social media post.