Left Menu

Ukraine Urgently Needs Missile Supplies Amid Intense Russian Attacks

Russia launched a significant overnight attack on Ukraine using over 300 drones and multiple missiles, increasing pressure on Ukraine's defenses. President Zelenskiy emphasized the urgent need for additional air defense missiles, acknowledging the recent replenishment but stressing the necessity for continuous support from international partners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2026 13:39 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 13:39 IST
Ukraine Urgently Needs Missile Supplies Amid Intense Russian Attacks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tense escalation of hostilities, Russia bombarded Ukraine with over 300 drones, alongside a substantial number of ballistic and cruise missiles, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy revealed on Tuesday.

The Ukrainian leader noted that the nation's defenses were bolstered by a recent shipment of air defense missiles, received just a day before the attack. This assistance, he said, was crucial in strengthening Ukraine's military resilience.

However, Zelenskiy urged international partners to expedite the delivery of further air defense missiles, labeling them an essential safeguard for protecting civilian lives. 'Partners must not fail to deliver on this mission,' he emphasized in a social media post.

TRENDING

1
R Praggnanandhaa Set for Norway Chess Spotlight

R Praggnanandhaa Set for Norway Chess Spotlight

 Norway
2
BCCI Strikes Rs 270 Crore Sponsorship Deal with Gemini AI

BCCI Strikes Rs 270 Crore Sponsorship Deal with Gemini AI

 India
3
Greenland's Geostrategic Role: EU vs US Tariffs Showdown

Greenland's Geostrategic Role: EU vs US Tariffs Showdown

 France
4
India and EU: A New Era of Commerce and Cooperation

India and EU: A New Era of Commerce and Cooperation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Risk Behind Stablecoins: What Happens When Digital Money Gets Big

WHO Report: How Walking and Cycling Can Help Fix Europe’s Growing Mental Health Crisis

Why Export Booms Raise Saving in Some Countries but Fuel Consumption in Others

Turkey’s Inflation Shift: How Sticky Services Prices Undermine Currency Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026