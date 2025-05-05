High Court Addresses Adoption Delays in India

The Bombay High Court has taken proactive measures to address the rampant delays reported in adoption cases across India. On Monday, it demanded an explanation from the Centre and the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) following alarming media reports about prolonged waiting times.

Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice M S Karnik initiated a public interest litigation, stemming from a letter triggered by media coverage about the challenges faced by Indian couples desiring to adopt. The average waiting period has concerningly ballooned to over three years, the reports highlight.

Appointing senior counsel Milind Sathe and advocate Gaurav Shrivastava as amicus curiae, the court has called for affidavits from the Centre and CARA, setting the next hearing for June 23. Notably, data shows a staggering 35,000 prospective parents in the queue, with only 2,400 children available for adoption.

(With inputs from agencies.)