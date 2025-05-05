Court Dismisses Plea on Rahul Gandhi's Citizenship Allegations

The Allahabad High Court's Lucknow bench has concluded proceedings regarding a petition questioning the Indian citizenship of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The court allowed the petitioner to explore other legal avenues, indicating no resolution timeline from the central government.

Justices AR Masoodi and Rajiv Singh presided over the case, directing petitioner S Vignesh Shishir to consider alternative legal remedies. Shishir claims to possess documents and emails from the British government suggesting that Gandhi holds British citizenship, rendering him ineligible for electoral positions in India.

Previously, the central government informed the court about its communication with the UK government to verify Gandhi's citizenship claims. Petitioner Shishir had submitted complaints to authorities, but no action was taken. The court expressed impatience with the ongoing delay, urging exploration of other legal routes.

