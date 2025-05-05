Tragic Mystery: Boy Found Hanging Raises Questions

A 14-year-old boy, Raghav, was discovered hanging from a ceiling fan at a neighbor's home in the Vishnu Nagar Colony of Sorkha Pushta over the weekend, according to police reports. His family claims he was murdered by local youths after a dispute two days before the tragic event, police said on Monday.

Krishna Gopal Sharma, who is in charge of the Sector-113 police station, stated that Raghav was found inside the house on Sunday. The family believes the fatal incident follows an altercation between Raghav and some youths, and they accuse them of foul play.

Despite these allegations, the post-mortem report did not reveal any signs of murder, Sharma noted. The case remains open as police continue further investigations to determine the circumstances leading to the boy's death.

(With inputs from agencies.)