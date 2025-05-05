Supreme Court to Revisit Waqf (Amendment) Act Amidst Constitutional Debate

The Supreme Court announced on Monday that the hearings on pleas challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Act will occur on May 15, led by Chief Justice of India-designate Justice B R Gavai. This follows the impending retirement of the current CJI this coming May 13.

During the session, Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, alongside Justices Sanjay Kumar and K V Viswanathan, indicated the necessity for further clarifications from the Centre. The court decided not to issue interim judgments but assured an expedited resumption of the hearing.

The ongoing case addresses several contentions regarding Waqf property registrations and the inclusion of non-Muslims in waqf councils. The Centre defended the amendment, filing a 1,332-page affidavit that opposed any stay and requested the dismissal of challenges citing a false narrative around the Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)