Allahabad High Court Delays ASI Survey Decision for Gyanvapi Mosque Complex

The Allahabad High Court on Monday delayed a decision regarding a request to have the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) investigate the ablution pond area inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex.

This adjournment follows a Supreme Court directive instructing courts nationwide not to issue rulings related to religious places. The case originates from a petition challenging a Varanasi district judge's decision, which refused to allow the ASI survey of the 'wazukhana' area, except for a section with disputed identifications by Hindu and Muslim communities.

Petitioner Rakhi Singh argues that understanding the religious character of the property is crucial for justice, benefiting both parties involved. A previous ASI report to the district judge investigated whether the mosque was constructed over a pre-existing Hindu temple.

