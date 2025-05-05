Allahabad High Court Delays ASI Survey Decision for Gyanvapi Mosque Complex
The Allahabad High Court postponed a decision on conducting an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) investigation of the Gyanvapi mosque's ablution pond area. The petition seeks to determine the area's religious character. Further hearings are scheduled after a Supreme Court directive restricting such lawsuits nationwide.
- Country:
- India
The Allahabad High Court on Monday delayed a decision regarding a request to have the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) investigate the ablution pond area inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex.
This adjournment follows a Supreme Court directive instructing courts nationwide not to issue rulings related to religious places. The case originates from a petition challenging a Varanasi district judge's decision, which refused to allow the ASI survey of the 'wazukhana' area, except for a section with disputed identifications by Hindu and Muslim communities.
Petitioner Rakhi Singh argues that understanding the religious character of the property is crucial for justice, benefiting both parties involved. A previous ASI report to the district judge investigated whether the mosque was constructed over a pre-existing Hindu temple.
(With inputs from agencies.)