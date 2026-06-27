Wout Weghorst Joins FC Twente: A New Chapter

Dutch striker Wout Weghorst has signed a two-year contract with FC Twente after leaving Ajax Amsterdam. The 33-year-old, who has played for the national team at various World Cup matches, aims to augment Twente's attack in upcoming seasons under the guidance of technical director Erik ten Hag.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Netherlands World Cup Striker Wout Weghorst Has Left Ajax Amsterdam To Join Fc Twente | Updated: 27-06-2026 19:48 IST | Created: 27-06-2026 19:48 IST
Wout Weghorst Joins FC Twente: A New Chapter
Wout Weghorst

Dutch World Cup striker Wout Weghorst has transferred from Ajax Amsterdam to FC Twente, as disclosed by both football clubs on Saturday. The 33-year-old has inked a two-year deal, despite not yet participating in the World Cup finals in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

'We are incredibly proud that Wout Weghorst is coming to play for FC Twente,' stated Erik ten Hag, the club's technical director, who had previously signed him for a loan stint at Manchester United. 'This transfer is a fantastic opportunity for us,' added ten Hag, who praised Weghorst's professionalism and dedication.

Weghorst, who showcased his skills at the last World Cup in Qatar and holds 52 caps, has also been part of clubs like Burnley, VfL Wolfsburg, Hoffenheim, and Besiktas throughout his career.

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