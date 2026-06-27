Dutch World Cup striker Wout Weghorst has transferred from Ajax Amsterdam to FC Twente, as disclosed by both football clubs on Saturday. The 33-year-old has inked a two-year deal, despite not yet participating in the World Cup finals in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

'We are incredibly proud that Wout Weghorst is coming to play for FC Twente,' stated Erik ten Hag, the club's technical director, who had previously signed him for a loan stint at Manchester United. 'This transfer is a fantastic opportunity for us,' added ten Hag, who praised Weghorst's professionalism and dedication.

Weghorst, who showcased his skills at the last World Cup in Qatar and holds 52 caps, has also been part of clubs like Burnley, VfL Wolfsburg, Hoffenheim, and Besiktas throughout his career.