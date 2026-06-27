New Zealand Takes Commanding Lead in Decisive Test
New Zealand seized the advantage in the deciding third test at Trent Bridge, leading by 84 runs in the first innings. Facing England in Nottingham, the Kiwis now hold a strategic edge as they strive to secure a series victory over the host nation.
At Trent Bridge in Nottingham, New Zealand took a significant step forward in the decisive third test by securing an 84-run lead in the first innings against England on Saturday.
With this commanding performance, the Kiwis have placed themselves in a strong position to clinch the series.
The ongoing test match holds critical importance as both teams vie for supremacy in this closely contested series.