High Court to Hear AAP Leaders' Pleas on Excise Policy Case

Delhi High Court will hear petitions from AAP leaders Kejriwal and Sisodia on August 12, challenging a trial court's acknowledgment of the Enforcement Directorate's chargesheet in the alleged excise policy scam. The Union Home Ministry has sanctioned prosecution, while both leaders contest the absence of prior sanction for past official acts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 17:19 IST
The Delhi High Court is set to hear petitions by AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia on August 12, challenging a trial court's recognition of the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) chargesheet concerning the alleged excise policy scam.

The Union Home Ministry previously granted sanction for the prosecution of Kejriwal, the AAP national convenor, and other accused in the money laundering case linked to the excise policy. Kejriwal asserts the charges were acknowledged without necessary sanction, as he was a public servant at the time.

Similar appeals were raised by former deputy chief minister Sisodia. Both leaders have been granted bail by the Supreme Court in related cases. Allegations claim the AAP government led by Kejriwal extended undue favors to license holders while modifying the excise policy, which was implemented in November 2021 and scrapped by September 2022 amid corruption claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

