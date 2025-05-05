Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Supports Kalpetta Passport Seva Kendra
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, MP from Wayanad, visited the new Post Office Passport Seva Kendra in Kalpetta. During her visit, she suggested increasing the daily application intake to 120. Expressing satisfaction, she praised the center's opening, noting the added benefit of a mobile passport service for remote areas.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 05-05-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 17:27 IST
- Country:
- India
On Monday, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited the newly inaugurated Post Office Passport Seva Kendra in Kalpetta. She reviewed its operations and discussed improvements.
Accompanied by local party leaders, the Congress General Secretary was welcomed by Regional Passport Officer, Arun Mohan K. During her visit, she proposed raising the daily application limit to 120.
Speaking to reporters, Vadra expressed her happiness with the new center, highlighting its convenience and the potential increase in passport processing. She also noted the innovative mobile service for rural areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kharge Accuses BJP of Vendetta in National Herald Case, Advocates Congress Resilience
Congress Kicks Off 'Save Constitution' Campaign Amidst Political Tensions
Congress and AAP Criticize BJP's Stand on Judicial Remarks
Congress Slams BJP's 'Damage Control' Over MPs' Comments
Congress' Warring Challenges BJP's Response to Dubey's Remarks