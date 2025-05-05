Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Supports Kalpetta Passport Seva Kendra

On Monday, Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited the newly inaugurated Post Office Passport Seva Kendra in Kalpetta. She reviewed its operations and discussed improvements.

Accompanied by local party leaders, the Congress General Secretary was welcomed by Regional Passport Officer, Arun Mohan K. During her visit, she proposed raising the daily application limit to 120.

Speaking to reporters, Vadra expressed her happiness with the new center, highlighting its convenience and the potential increase in passport processing. She also noted the innovative mobile service for rural areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)