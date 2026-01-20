Congress Slams BJP Over Varanasi Ghat Demolition
Congress leader Nana Patole criticized the BJP for the demolition at Manikarnika Ghat, labeling it an 'insult to Hindus.' He plans to visit the site and protest. Patole accused the BJP of damaging heritage in the name of redevelopment and challenged PM Modi on election practices.
Congress leader Nana Patole has launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the ongoing demolition drive at Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi, describing it as an 'insult to Hindus.'
At a press conference, Patole announced plans to visit Manikarnika Ghat to stage a protest against the demolition, which he claims is degrading the age-old heritage in the area.
Patole also took issue with the destruction of the statue of Rajmata Ahilyadevi Holkar, who played a significant role in restoring the revered ghat, and accused the BJP-led state and central governments of disrespecting Indian traditions. Moreover, Patole questioned the integrity of India's election system, provocatively challenging Prime Minister Modi to conduct voting via ballot papers.
