Unity Amidst Adversity: Jammu & Kashmir Government's Push for Progress

In the wake of the recent Pahalgam terror attack, Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reaffirmed the state's commitment to governance and development. The Centre, he noted, is keen to ensure the attack does not derail progress.

During a high-level review meeting, Abdullah addressed the impact on the region's tourism sector but urged a collective effort to keep development projects on track. He cited discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as evidence of national support for Kashmir's advancement.

Abdullah also expressed optimism about the rail-to-Kashmir project, encouraging government officials to prioritize service delivery and accountability. He emphasized focusing on tangible improvements and executing budget commitments despite challenging circumstances.

