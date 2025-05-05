Left Menu

Arrests Made After Devastating Fire at Budget Hotel in Kolkata

A massive fire at a budget hotel in Kolkata's Burrabazar area resulted in 14 deaths. Police have arrested several individuals, including the hotel supervisor, owner, and manager, in connection with the incident. Investigations reveal that inflammable materials stored on-site may have sparked the blaze.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-05-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 18:19 IST
Arrests Made After Devastating Fire at Budget Hotel in Kolkata
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Police arrested another individual on Monday in relation to the massive fire at a budget hotel in Kolkata's Burrabazar area, which claimed 14 lives. The latest arrest involves Sheikh Mohammed Sagir Ali, a supervisor involved in the hotel's construction work, who allegedly stored inflammable materials on the premises, according to a senior officer.

This arrest follows the apprehension of four individuals so far, including the hotel owner and manager, detained by authorities two days post an April 29th fire that devastated the Rituraj Hotel. Interior decorator Khurshid Alam was also arrested at his home soon afterwards.

Firefighters discovered 13 charred bodies at the six-storey hotel in the congested Burrabazar region. Tragically, another victim succumbed to injuries later on. The casualties included women and children, highlighting the incident's grave consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025