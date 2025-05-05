Arrests Made After Devastating Fire at Budget Hotel in Kolkata

Police arrested another individual on Monday in relation to the massive fire at a budget hotel in Kolkata's Burrabazar area, which claimed 14 lives. The latest arrest involves Sheikh Mohammed Sagir Ali, a supervisor involved in the hotel's construction work, who allegedly stored inflammable materials on the premises, according to a senior officer.

This arrest follows the apprehension of four individuals so far, including the hotel owner and manager, detained by authorities two days post an April 29th fire that devastated the Rituraj Hotel. Interior decorator Khurshid Alam was also arrested at his home soon afterwards.

Firefighters discovered 13 charred bodies at the six-storey hotel in the congested Burrabazar region. Tragically, another victim succumbed to injuries later on. The casualties included women and children, highlighting the incident's grave consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)