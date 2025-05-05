Left Menu

Cyber Frontlines: Securing India's Digital Defense Amid Rising Tensions

Recent cyberattacks targeting Indian military-linked websites have prompted the army to enhance cybersecurity measures, especially following the Pahalgam attack. Sites including those of Army Welfare Education Society institutions were compromised. Experts are on heightened alert for potential cross-border cyber threats, as escalated tensions between India and Pakistan persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 18:51 IST
Cyber Frontlines: Securing India's Digital Defense Amid Rising Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In response to a wave of cyberattacks, the Indian army is ramping up its cybersecurity infrastructure to protect sensitive websites linked to military education institutions. Recent hacks have affected multiple platforms, including the Army Public Schools and the Army College of Nursing.

The army's heightened security measures follow the Pahalgam attack, which has exacerbated tensions with Pakistan. These moves aim to bolster digital defenses and ensure preparedness against future threats.

Authorities are particularly vigilant against cyber threats potentially sponsored by cross-border actors, as ongoing surveillance by cybersecurity experts seeks to fortify the resilience of India's online platforms amid these rising geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025