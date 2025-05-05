Cyber Frontlines: Securing India's Digital Defense Amid Rising Tensions

In response to a wave of cyberattacks, the Indian army is ramping up its cybersecurity infrastructure to protect sensitive websites linked to military education institutions. Recent hacks have affected multiple platforms, including the Army Public Schools and the Army College of Nursing.

The army's heightened security measures follow the Pahalgam attack, which has exacerbated tensions with Pakistan. These moves aim to bolster digital defenses and ensure preparedness against future threats.

Authorities are particularly vigilant against cyber threats potentially sponsored by cross-border actors, as ongoing surveillance by cybersecurity experts seeks to fortify the resilience of India's online platforms amid these rising geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)