Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Life in Prison as Sex Trafficking Trial Begins

Hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs begins his criminal trial facing sex trafficking allegations. Combs, denying the charges, pleads not guilty as jury selection commences. The high-profile case, stemming from over 50 civil lawsuits, highlights Combs as another entertainment figure facing misconduct accusations amid the #MeToo movement.

Updated: 05-05-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 19:08 IST
Hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs appeared in court on Monday as jury selection commenced in his criminal trial. He faces serious charges, including sex trafficking, that could result in a life sentence. The allegations challenge Combs' long-standing reputation and are part of a broader #MeToo reckoning.

Combs' glamorous public image, known for upscale parties and a successful career, has taken a drastic hit following over 50 civil lawsuits filed against him. The turning point was a lawsuit by his former partner, Casandra Ventura, accusing him of sex trafficking, which settled for an undisclosed amount.

With jury selection expected to conclude this week, the trial itself will last approximately two months. The prosecution claims Combs exploited his business empire to orchestrate drug-fueled events, contested by his defense as consensual activities. If convicted, Combs faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years, potentially extending to life imprisonment.

