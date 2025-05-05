Left Menu

Supreme Court Demands Action: High Courts Must Account for Delayed Verdicts

The Supreme Court has called for reports from all high courts about cases with reserved judgements pending since January 31, following concerns with the Jharkhand High Court's delays. This step aims to address long-standing issues of prolonged verdict pronouncements, impacting convicts awaiting justice, including four life convicts in Ranchi jail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 19:28 IST
Supreme Court Demands Action: High Courts Must Account for Delayed Verdicts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has criticized the Jharkhand High Court for holding back verdict pronouncements on reserved cases for extended periods. On Monday, the apex court ordered all high courts to provide reports on judgements reserved on or before January 31.

Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh found the practice concerning and plan to establish guidelines to prevent delayed verdicts. The demand follows revelations that the Jharkhand High Court has not yet pronounced judgements on several cases heard as early as 2022.

Advocate Fauzia Shakil highlighted the plight of four life convicts in Ranchi, whose appeals have been delayed. The Supreme Court directed the Jharkhand legal service authority to secure legal remedies for the convicts awaiting resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025