Supreme Court Demands Action: High Courts Must Account for Delayed Verdicts

The Supreme Court has criticized the Jharkhand High Court for holding back verdict pronouncements on reserved cases for extended periods. On Monday, the apex court ordered all high courts to provide reports on judgements reserved on or before January 31.

Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh found the practice concerning and plan to establish guidelines to prevent delayed verdicts. The demand follows revelations that the Jharkhand High Court has not yet pronounced judgements on several cases heard as early as 2022.

Advocate Fauzia Shakil highlighted the plight of four life convicts in Ranchi, whose appeals have been delayed. The Supreme Court directed the Jharkhand legal service authority to secure legal remedies for the convicts awaiting resolution.

