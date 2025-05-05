Intrusion Alert: Capture of Pakistani National by BSF
The Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended a Pakistani national, identified as 24-year-old Husnain from Gujranwala, after he intruded into Indian territory near the Sahapur Border Out Post. The incident follows the recent capture of a Pakistani ranger and occurs amidst escalating tensions due to a terrorist attack in Kashmir.
- Country:
- India
The Border Security Force (BSF) successfully detained a Pakistani national after he reportedly crossed into Indian territory, officials announced on Monday.
BSF personnel stationed at the Sahapur Border Out Post, a flank of Dariya Mansoor, detected unusual activity around Falku Nala, 250 meters within India's border, where the intruder was found concealing himself in thick undergrowth.
Identified as Husnain, a 24-year-old from Gujranwala, the man was captured by BSF and brought for questioning. This incident comes shortly after the BSF seized a Pakistani ranger in Rajasthan, amid heightened tensions following a terror attack in Kashmir.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pakistan and Afghanistan Forge Pact Against Cross-Border Terrorism
India Vows Retribution After Deadly Kashmir Attack
Pahalgam Attack: A Nation United Against Terrorism
Manipur Ex-Chief Minister Condemns Deadly Pahalgam Attack: A Stand Against Terrorism
Deadliest Kashmir Attack Since 2019: Terrorists Target Tourists at Meadow