Forgery Scandal Unfolds in Kerala: Fake Hall Ticket Drama
A staff member from an Akshaya Centre in Kerala was arrested for issuing a fake NEET exam hall ticket. A student attempted to take the exam using the counterfeit ticket, leading to police intervention. An investigation is underway, involving falsified documents and a detailed probe into the incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 05-05-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 20:25 IST
- Country:
- India
In a shocking incident, a staff member from the Akshaya Centre in Kerala has been apprehended for allegedly forging a hall ticket for the NEET examination.
The student, hailing from Thiruvananthapuram, attempted to take the test at Thaikkavu Government Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Sunday, prompting immediate action by authorities.
Upon scrutiny, discrepancies in the fake hall ticket led to police intervention. The suspect, Greeshma, confessed to editing another student's details but failed to change crucial elements like the barcode. A comprehensive investigation is currently underway, officials confirmed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement