Left Menu

Forgery Scandal Unfolds in Kerala: Fake Hall Ticket Drama

A staff member from an Akshaya Centre in Kerala was arrested for issuing a fake NEET exam hall ticket. A student attempted to take the exam using the counterfeit ticket, leading to police intervention. An investigation is underway, involving falsified documents and a detailed probe into the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 05-05-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 20:25 IST
Forgery Scandal Unfolds in Kerala: Fake Hall Ticket Drama
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, a staff member from the Akshaya Centre in Kerala has been apprehended for allegedly forging a hall ticket for the NEET examination.

The student, hailing from Thiruvananthapuram, attempted to take the test at Thaikkavu Government Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Sunday, prompting immediate action by authorities.

Upon scrutiny, discrepancies in the fake hall ticket led to police intervention. The suspect, Greeshma, confessed to editing another student's details but failed to change crucial elements like the barcode. A comprehensive investigation is currently underway, officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025