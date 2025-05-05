Forgery Scandal Unfolds in Kerala: Fake Hall Ticket Drama

In a shocking incident, a staff member from the Akshaya Centre in Kerala has been apprehended for allegedly forging a hall ticket for the NEET examination.

The student, hailing from Thiruvananthapuram, attempted to take the test at Thaikkavu Government Higher Secondary School in Pathanamthitta on Sunday, prompting immediate action by authorities.

Upon scrutiny, discrepancies in the fake hall ticket led to police intervention. The suspect, Greeshma, confessed to editing another student's details but failed to change crucial elements like the barcode. A comprehensive investigation is currently underway, officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)