Water Wars: Punjab vs. Haryana in High Court Clash

The Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) has initiated legal proceedings in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, challenging Punjab's alleged forcible takeover of water regulation operations at the Nangal dam. BBMB argues that Punjab's deployment of police to impede water releases to Haryana is unlawful and unconstitutional.

According to BBMB's plea, Punjab has overstepped its authority with this action, jeopardizing an agreed-upon arrangement for distributing 8,500 cusecs of water to Haryana. The dispute also affects water supplies for Rajasthan and Delhi. Punjab maintains it has already supplied water to Haryana but contests BBMB's additional requests.

BBMB emphasizes the critical nature of water distribution and warns that Punjab's actions endanger essential services and violate human rights. The court has combined multiple petitions concerning this issue, with further hearings expected. The confrontation highlights tensions over water resource governance between neighboring states.

