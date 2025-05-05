Delhi Hotels, Clubs, and Restaurants Face Crackdown on Licenses

The Delhi government has delivered an ultimatum to hotels, clubs, and restaurants within the city: secure mandatory police clearance licenses within five days or confront severe consequences.

In a directive issued on Monday, the Excise Department highlighted a lapse among several establishments yet to procure required certificates demonstrating compliance with Section 13 of the Delhi Excise Act, 2009.

This mandate affects approximately 900 establishments serving alcohol. It's a move to ensure operators remain free of criminal backgrounds and adhere strictly to the law, reinforcing community safety and order.

(With inputs from agencies.)