Delhi Hotels, Clubs, and Restaurants Face Crackdown on Licenses

The Delhi government mandates that hotels, clubs, and restaurants secure police clearance licenses within five days, with punitive action looming for non-compliance. The measure emphasizes the need to uphold law and order by ensuring these establishments and their operators maintain a clean criminal record.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2025 20:46 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 20:46 IST
The Delhi government has delivered an ultimatum to hotels, clubs, and restaurants within the city: secure mandatory police clearance licenses within five days or confront severe consequences.

In a directive issued on Monday, the Excise Department highlighted a lapse among several establishments yet to procure required certificates demonstrating compliance with Section 13 of the Delhi Excise Act, 2009.

This mandate affects approximately 900 establishments serving alcohol. It's a move to ensure operators remain free of criminal backgrounds and adhere strictly to the law, reinforcing community safety and order.

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

