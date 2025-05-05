U.S. Offers Financial Incentives for Voluntary Self-Deportation
The Trump administration has introduced a new initiative offering $1,000 and travel assistance to immigrants who voluntarily leave the U.S. using the CBP Home app. This move is part of a broader strategy to alleviate the costly process of mass deportation by encouraging self-deportation.
- United States
The Trump administration has unveiled an initiative intended to facilitate the voluntary departure of immigrants in the United States illegally by offering financial support.
The Department of Homeland Security announced that a $1,000 stipend and travel assistance will be provided to those willing to return home and who notify through the CBP Home app.
This approach aims to reduce the resource-intensive nature of mass deportation while encouraging immigrants to self-deport as a cost-effective alternative.
