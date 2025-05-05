ICJ Dismisses Sudan-UAE Genocide Case: A Jurisdictional Battle

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Monday dismissed Sudan's case against the United Arab Emirates, in which Sudan accused the UAE of fueling genocide in Darfur by supplying weapons to paramilitary forces. The court based its decision on a lack of jurisdiction, marking a significant legal victory for the UAE.

Sudan had contended before the U.N.'s top court that the UAE violated the Genocide Convention by supporting paramilitary forces in Darfur. Despite Sudan's arguments, the ICJ sided with the UAE, rejecting Sudan's request for emergency measures and removing the case from its docket. The ruling pointed out that the court is barred by its statute from taking any position on the case's merits.

The UAE welcomed the decision as a validation of its stance. Reem Ketait, deputy assistant minister for political affairs at the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, emphasized that the UAE bears no responsibility for the conflict in Sudan. Meanwhile, some U.N. experts and U.S. lawmakers have found evidence supporting Sudan's claims, citing human rights reports on weapon supplies.

(With inputs from agencies.)