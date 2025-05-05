Left Menu

ICJ Dismisses Sudan-UAE Genocide Case: A Jurisdictional Battle

The International Court of Justice dismissed a case filed by Sudan against the UAE, alleging the latter fueled genocide in Darfur. The court ruled it lacked jurisdiction, siding with UAE's argument to remove the case from its docket. Sudan accused the UAE of supporting paramilitary forces, a claim the UAE denies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-05-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 21:37 IST
ICJ Dismisses Sudan-UAE Genocide Case: A Jurisdictional Battle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Monday dismissed Sudan's case against the United Arab Emirates, in which Sudan accused the UAE of fueling genocide in Darfur by supplying weapons to paramilitary forces. The court based its decision on a lack of jurisdiction, marking a significant legal victory for the UAE.

Sudan had contended before the U.N.'s top court that the UAE violated the Genocide Convention by supporting paramilitary forces in Darfur. Despite Sudan's arguments, the ICJ sided with the UAE, rejecting Sudan's request for emergency measures and removing the case from its docket. The ruling pointed out that the court is barred by its statute from taking any position on the case's merits.

The UAE welcomed the decision as a validation of its stance. Reem Ketait, deputy assistant minister for political affairs at the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, emphasized that the UAE bears no responsibility for the conflict in Sudan. Meanwhile, some U.N. experts and U.S. lawmakers have found evidence supporting Sudan's claims, citing human rights reports on weapon supplies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

Jefferson-Wooden and Kerr Shine at Grand Slam Track in Miami

 Global
2
Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

Australia Shields Economy from U.S.-China Trade War Fallout

 Australia
3
Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

Katie Ledecky Smashes 800m World Record

 Global
4
PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

PAP Secures Landslide Victory Amidst Global Turbulence

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework promotes digital equity and cultural preservation in Global South

Remote hacks, GPS spoofing, and sensor attacks: AVs face mounting cyber threats

New framework brings enforceable security to autonomous AI agents

AI breakthrough enables robots to master complex skills without detailed motion data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025