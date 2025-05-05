Crackdown on Fake Job Order Scam in Jammu

In a major breakthrough, police in Jammu have apprehended a man for defrauding job seekers with fake government appointment orders.

Tej Bushan Sharma, a resident of Lower Gadi Garh, was arrested in the Miran Sahib area with incriminating materials including multiple bogus stamps, electronic gadgets such as a computer, and Rs 2.5 lakh in cash.

The arrest comes after a case was filed on May 2, prompted by complaints from several individuals alleging that Sharma duped them with false promises of government employment.

