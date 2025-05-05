Left Menu

Crackdown on Fake Job Order Scam in Jammu

Police in Jammu arrested Tej Bushan Sharma for issuing fake appointment orders to youth seeking government jobs. Multiple fake documents, stamps, electronic gadgets, and Rs 2.5 lakh in cash were seized. The arrest followed a case registration on May 2 after several complaints from victims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 05-05-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 05-05-2025 21:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a major breakthrough, police in Jammu have apprehended a man for defrauding job seekers with fake government appointment orders.

Tej Bushan Sharma, a resident of Lower Gadi Garh, was arrested in the Miran Sahib area with incriminating materials including multiple bogus stamps, electronic gadgets such as a computer, and Rs 2.5 lakh in cash.

The arrest comes after a case was filed on May 2, prompted by complaints from several individuals alleging that Sharma duped them with false promises of government employment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

