Union MoS B.L. Verma Honors Sanitation Workers at NAMASTE Programme in Budaun

A special outreach programme under the National Action Plan for Mechanized Sanitation Ecosystem (NAMASTE) was organized on May 5, 2025, at the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) Auditorium, Budaun, Uttar Pradesh. The event, which celebrated and empowered sanitation workers, was spearheaded by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, and witnessed the presence of Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Shri B. L. Verma, as the Chief Guest.

A Step Towards Dignity and Empowerment

The NAMASTE programme is a transformative government initiative aimed at socially and economically empowering sewer and septic tank workers (SSWs). It envisions a future where sanitation workers can lead safe, dignified, and sustainable livelihoods by integrating them into the broader social fabric with recognition and respect.

Addressing a packed audience at the event, Shri B. L. Verma expressed that the programme was not merely a government scheme, but a moral resolution to uplift some of the most hardworking yet overlooked members of society. “This initiative symbolizes our collective effort to bring about real and lasting change in the lives of those who selflessly maintain the hygiene and health of our cities,” he stated.

He also commended the active involvement of civil society organizations and citizens who have supported the initiative. “Your participation reflects a positive shift in societal attitudes towards sanitation workers,” he said, underlining the public-sensitive nature of the programme.

Highlights of the Budaun Programme

The event in Budaun was marked by several key initiatives focused on improving the lives of sanitation workers:

Distribution of PPE Kits and Ayushman Cards: Workers profiled under the NAMASTE initiative received Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits and Ayushman Bharat health insurance cards, ensuring both workplace safety and access to health services.

Provision of Sewing Machines: In a bid to encourage self-employment and skill development, sewing machines were distributed to select beneficiaries, particularly from Shahjahanpur, empowering them to explore alternate or supplementary sources of income.

Community Participation and Cultural Expression: Teachers and staff of DIET added a festive and respectful touch to the event by creating vibrant Rangoli art at the venue, honoring the contributions of sanitation workers and enhancing the spirit of celebration.

Nationwide Progress and Local Impact

As of now, a total of 73,768 sewer and septic tank workers have been profiled under the NAMASTE scheme across India. Of these:

45,871 have received PPE kits

354 have been provided with safety equipment

27,103 workers have been issued Ayushman cards

Focusing on the Budaun and Shahjahanpur districts, profiling has been completed for 324 sanitation workers, all of whom were covered with PPE kits and health cards during the programme. The distribution of sewing machines added a layer of economic support to those aiming for additional income through tailoring or related trades.

A Vision for the Future

The NAMASTE programme is a multi-pronged initiative that not only addresses immediate safety and health concerns of sanitation workers but also looks to mainstream them into the formal workforce. By offering vocational training, skilling opportunities, insurance coverage, and access to social welfare schemes, the programme marks a significant departure from historical neglect.

The event in Budaun reflected a growing consensus around dignity of labor, and the government's commitment to equity and inclusion. With continuous profiling, support schemes, and awareness programmes, NAMASTE aims to become a cornerstone in India’s effort to eradicate manual scavenging and promote mechanized, humane sanitation systems.